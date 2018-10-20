Mental Health Concerns for New Parents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Experts say noticing signs of mental health issues, especially as a new parent, is important. This week we told you about a mother who drove off a Sioux Falls interstate allegedly trying to kill herself and her six-month-old son. While many details of that case have not been released there are signs of common mental health concerns that new parents should be aware of.

Becoming a new parent can be stressful and experts say it’s normal to have feelings of sadness or anxiety.

“Sometimes especially new moms are surprised that these feelings can happen and it’s not like this glorious experience that we thought it was going to be,” said Clinical Psychologist, Ellie Larsen.

Some of this can come from parents not getting enough sleep and a mother’s hormonal imbalance. At Stronghold Counseling, Psychologist Ellie Larsen says it’s important to ask friends and family for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

One common condition that some moms develop after pregnancy is a mood disorder called Postpartum Depression.

“It makes it so the mom is not functioning in care for herself and possibly care for her newborn child,” said Larsen.

Typically it shows up one to four weeks after giving birth.

“And especially if you had depression prior to getting pregnant, didn’t want to stay on medication during the pregnancy for concerns of what it can do for the baby, you’re at higher risk for having Postpartum Depression,” said Larsen.

Some signs of the disorder include losing interest in normal activities and feeling sadder than usual.

Experts say if you’re dealing with Postpartum Depression or new parent stress, it’s important to get help and know it’s okay to talk about.

“We tend to be hard on ourselves if we’re ‘oh gosh I shouldn’t be sad, I shouldn’t be experiencing this.’ This is a part of life. This happens. It’s not that it defines you, it’s how are you going to work through this so you can come out really enjoying this experience of parenthood,” said Larsen.

The Helpline Center is always available to talk and can refer people to the right services. They have staff in Sioux Falls ready to provide listening and support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can reach them by dialing 211, or by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255.

Click here for more info: http://www.helplinecenter.org/2-1-1-community-resources/#Resource