No Injuries Reported in Morning House Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – No one was injured after a house caught fire Saturday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., Sioux Falls Fire Rescue headed to a report of a structure fire at 1825 South Summit Avenue.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the first crew reported smoke emerging from the front of the house. Crews found a small fire in the enclosed porch. Within five minutes, crews reportedly had the fire under control and confined to the porch.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is still investigating the cause of the fire. All occupants were able to reoccupy the house.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with five fire trucks, three support vehicles, and 21 firefighters. Metro Communications, Sioux Falls Police, MidAmerican Energy, Paramedic Plus Ambulance, and Excel Energy also helped.