Pheasant Season Opener Brings Hunters Together

Saturday marks the start of pheasant hunting season for non-residents. People traveled from all over to meet up at Al’s Dream Pheasant Hunting Preserve in Flandreau for a special weekend tradition.

For hunters it’s a great feeling to finally shoot a pheasant.

“Especially with the wind, how it is right now, they’re very hard to hit, very fast, so I don’t get it very often, but when I do it’s a lot of fun,” said Seattle Hunter, Luca Scoccolo.

However, when you hunt at Al’s Dream Pheasant Hunting Preserve you walk away with more than just a bird.

“Mostly it’s the camaraderie, being with other hunters being with good folks that enjoy it. They treat us like family,” said Michigan Hunter, Zak Miller.

A trip to Al’s Dream often becomes an annual tradition.

“We’ve been coming back every year for 18 years,” said Seattle Hunter, Jerry D’ambrosio.

“It’s the way they treated us and made us feel right from the get go on the phone that showed that they really cared about the folks they brought in,” said Miller.

These hunters come from all over the United States and Canada. They’ve all become friends.

“It’s a lot of good folks you meet along the way,” said Miller.

“Kind of look forward to getting together and we try to coordinate that so we can do that,” said D’ambrosio.

It’s also become a place for father and son bonding. For the Scoccolo family, they’re three generations of hunters.

“We have a small family business back in Seattle so my dad and I usually work together, so this is one of the few things we get to do together that’s not work,” said Seattle Hunter, Mark Scoccolo.

It’s also a special time for Zak Miller and his 95-year- old Father Robert. But even those who aren’t related are considered family here.

They all enjoyed spending the day shooting and even caught quite a few birds to eat. They say they couldn’t do it without the help of their favorite family members of all, the dogs.

“It’s amazing to me that they can get on a scent and stop on a dime, these dogs that Dave has trained are just phenomenal dogs,” said D’ambrosio. .

As they try to enjoy the weekend that’s going by way too fast, the hunters are already planning next year’s trip.

Hunting season is from October 20th to January 6th. In South Dakota, hunters can take home up to three pheasants a day per person.