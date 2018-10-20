Sex Trafficking Awareness During Hunting Season

S.D.-As pheasant season brings thousands of hunters to South Dakota, advocates want to remind people that these types of big events also bring some unwanted activity. According to Call to Freedom sex trafficking becomes more common during the big weekend.They’re an organization that helps victims of sexual trafficking. They want to remind people that if something doesn’t feel right, report it. It can be hard to spot, but there are signs to look out for. That includes if someone is avoiding eye contact and does not talk to you directly. Human trafficking often takes place in hunting lodges or houses.

“It always isn’t the place that you think. Sioux Falls is the bigger community, it’s going to happen there, it happens in our smaller communities, it happens on our reservations, it’s happening in places where people don’t even know and basically if it’s out of sight it’s out of mind. If you can’t identify it you’re not going to know it’s happening around you,” said Becky Rasmussen, Executive Director of Call to Freedom.

Call To Freedom has helped 170 youth, women and families that have been subjected to sex trafficking. Some of those victims were trafficked during hunting season.

You can report cases to the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1 (888) 373-7888

For emergencies call 911.