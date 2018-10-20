State Cross Country Roundup

Six Individual & Team Champions Crowned On Saturday In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — State champions were crowned at Yankton Trails Park on Saturday afternoon as the SDHSAA State Cross Country Meets put a close on the 2018 season. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from each class. Team standings are listed below.

H.S. CROSS COUNTRY

STATE AA MEET

Boys Team Standings

1. Lincoln (22)

2. RC Stevens (103)

3. Aberdeen (112)

4. Roosevelt (146)

5. Brandon Valley (157)

-1. Aaron Ryan (Aberdeen)-15:31.73

Girls Team Standings

1. Lincoln (68)

2. RC Central (84)

3. Brandon Valley (133)

4. O’Gorman (135)

5. Washington (153)

-1. Analise Levesque (Lincoln)-18:11.97

State A Meet

Boys Team Standings

1. Custer (60)

2. Vermillion (66)

3. St. Thomas More (72)

4. SF Christian (78)

5. Beresford (85)

-1. Alec Atwood (Beresford)-16:07.84

Girls Team Standings

1. Custer (50)

2. Hill City (63)

3. Chamberlain (68)

4. St. Thomas More (89)

5. Lennox (129)

-1. Ella Byers (Chamberlain)-18:22.78

State B Meet

Boys Team Standings

1. James Valley Christian (44)

2. Warner (44)

3. Newell (45)

4. Freeman Academy/Marion (54)

5. Lyman (55)

-1. Cody Larson (Warner)-16:32.14

Girls Team Standings

1. Deubrook (29)

2. Ipswich (43)

3. Newell (44)

4. Wall (54)

5. Kimball/White Lake (55)

-1. Jolie Dugan (Jones County)-19:12.63