State Cross Country Roundup
Six Individual & Team Champions Crowned On Saturday In Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — State champions were crowned at Yankton Trails Park on Saturday afternoon as the SDHSAA State Cross Country Meets put a close on the 2018 season. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from each class. Team standings are listed below.
H.S. CROSS COUNTRY
STATE AA MEET
Boys Team Standings
1. Lincoln (22)
2. RC Stevens (103)
3. Aberdeen (112)
4. Roosevelt (146)
5. Brandon Valley (157)
-1. Aaron Ryan (Aberdeen)-15:31.73
Girls Team Standings
1. Lincoln (68)
2. RC Central (84)
3. Brandon Valley (133)
4. O’Gorman (135)
5. Washington (153)
-1. Analise Levesque (Lincoln)-18:11.97
State A Meet
Boys Team Standings
1. Custer (60)
2. Vermillion (66)
3. St. Thomas More (72)
4. SF Christian (78)
5. Beresford (85)
-1. Alec Atwood (Beresford)-16:07.84
Girls Team Standings
1. Custer (50)
2. Hill City (63)
3. Chamberlain (68)
4. St. Thomas More (89)
5. Lennox (129)
-1. Ella Byers (Chamberlain)-18:22.78
State B Meet
Boys Team Standings
1. James Valley Christian (44)
2. Warner (44)
3. Newell (45)
4. Freeman Academy/Marion (54)
5. Lyman (55)
-1. Cody Larson (Warner)-16:32.14
Girls Team Standings
1. Deubrook (29)
2. Ipswich (43)
3. Newell (44)
4. Wall (54)
5. Kimball/White Lake (55)
-1. Jolie Dugan (Jones County)-19:12.63