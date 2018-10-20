Washington Wins 10th State AA Grand Dance Title In 11 Years

BRANDON, S.D. — For the 10th time in the last 11 years the Washington Warriors are the State AA Grand Dance champions. The Warriors won the pom, jazz and hip hop competitions to best Brandon Valley by more than six points. O’Gorman took the Grand Cheer Championship one year after finishing as runner up. Team Standings are below.

STATE AA CHEER & DANCE MEET @ BRANDON

GRAND DANCE TEAM STANDINGS

1. Washington (293.83)

2. Brandon Valley (287.67)

3. Roosevelt (270.83)

4. Huron (269)

5. Yankton (254.33)

GRAND CHEER TEAM STANDINGS

1. O’Gorman (288.50)

2. Roosevelt (280)

3. Washington (278)

4. Brandon Valely (271)

5. Brookings (257.50