An Historic Patriots Day For Lincoln At State Cross Country

Lincoln Boys Win Team Title With Scoring Record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Yesterday’s state cross country turned into Patriots’ Day as Lincoln’s boys and girls turned in historic performances.

For the third time in four years the Lincoln girls captured the double-A crown with Analise La-veck taking the individual title.

Though the Patriot boys didn’t bring home the individual championship their fifth team title in seven years was one for the record books. With seven runners finishing in the top eleven, Lincoln’s score of 22 smashed a 45 year old record that they were all too familiar with. The previous mark had belonged to the 1973 Patriot cross country team.

This year’s Lincoln team will look to qualify for the Nike Nationals in three weeks at the regional at Yankton Trails Park.