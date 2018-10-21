Augustana Draws With Unbeaten Bemidji State

Vikings Hold 15-0 Beavers In Check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana proved up to the task of facing 15-0 Bemidji State.

They just couldn’t get a soccer ball up and into the net.

The Vikings and NSIC-leading Beavers played to a 0-0 draw on Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls. It’s the first time that Bemidji State has failed to win in 16 matches this year. Claudia Pueschner stopped eight shots for Augie while Anna Fobbe turned away 11.

Augustana hosts their final home match on Friday at 3 PM against MSU-Mankato.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!