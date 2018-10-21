Coyote Volleyball Sweeps Oral Roberts

USD Now 7-2 In Summit League

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota received double digit kills from three individuals and posted a Summit League volleyball sweep over Oral Roberts on Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, 25-20, 25-17, 27-25.

Hayley Dotseth had 16 kills and 13 digs while providing 11 kills apiece were Taylor Wilson and Claire Gerdes.

“I was really proud of the team for coming out the way they did,” Coach Leanne Williamson said. “Early on, offensively, both teams were scoring at a pretty high rate. We just kind of stayed the course and waited until we were able to take off from there.

“We started scoring really efficiently, when you start moving the ball around the floor every hitter was involved and defensively when you start digging in system you give all of your hitters the ability to attack.”

Madison Jurgens had 44 assists as Elizabeth Loschen chipped in nine kills as South Dakota improved to 14-8 overall and 8-2 in the Summit League, remaining tied for second with Omaha.

The Coyotes faced a pair of set point deficits in the third set before closing out the match with three straight points. Dotseth had a pair of kills before Jurgens won a joist at the net to put down match point.

“That was huge (not to go to a fourth set), every team is going to push you, nobody is going to come in here and let you have a win” said Williamson. “For them to have game point there and for us to battle back and find a way to win down the stretch was really big.”

Lolo Weideman added 16 digs and Mehana Fonseca 10 for a South Dakota team that leads the Summit League and ranks seventh nationally in digs per set.

The Coyotes face a three match in five days road swing that begins Friday at Western Illinois, followed by Sunday at Purdue Fort Wayne and the following Tuesday (Oct. 30) at league-leading Denver.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics