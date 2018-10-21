Playing Bingo For A Cause

SIOUX FALLS, SD- A family fun game of bingo is helping several charitable organizations in the Sioux Empire. Every month, Burnside Bingo and the non-profit “Giving Hope Incorporated team up for “Family Day Bingo.”

Each game carries a theme and with Halloween right around the corner kids were able to dress up early. Every game of bingo that was played today was played for a good cause.

“Giving Hope is the operation that operates Burnside Bingo. So Giving Hope, we take the profits from our bingo and we give that to children’s organizations in or around the Sioux Falls area,” says the President of “Giving Hope” President Nail Hlebichuk.

“Giving Hope” has made donations to the McDonald House, Hero Sports, and the Sioux Falls School District. Sticking with the spooky Halloween theme, the Herpetological Society of Sioux Falls also brought their slithery friends today.

“They do a lot of stuff to help kids in the Siouxland nation and around Sioux Falls. Anything to help with kids I think is great. Anything on education is awesome,” says member Tina Bolich.

Burnside Family Bingo happens every third Sunday of the month. The next game will be November 16th.