Scoreboard Saturday, October 20th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20TH, 2018
NHL
Wild 5, Tampa Bay 4 (*Final in SO)
USHL
Stampede 2, Madison 1
College Football
Northern Iowa 24, SDSU 9
Youngstown State 29, USD 17
Augustana 48, Mary 16
Sioux Falls 55, MSU-Moorhead 21 (*USF’s Watson Runs For School Record 320 Yards & Five Touchdowns)
SMSU 35, Northern State 7
Morningside 42, Northwestern 34
Midland 21, Dakota Wesleyan 14
Dordt 49, Jamestown 18
Presentation 44, Waldorf 38
Dakota State 28, Mayville State 19
Iowa 23, Maryland 0
Nebraska 53, Minnesota 28
H.S. CROSS COUNTRY
STATE AA MEET
Boys Team Standings
1. Lincoln (22)
2. RC Stevens (103)
3. Aberdeen (112)
4. Roosevelt (146)
5. Brandon Valley (157)
-1. Aaron Ryan (Aberdeen)-15:31.73
Girls Team Standings
1. Lincoln (68)
2. RC Central (84)
3. Brandon Valley (133)
4. O’Gorman (135)
5. Washington (153)
-1. Analise Levesque (Lincoln)-18:11.97
State A Meet
Boys Team Standings
1. Custer (60)
2. Vermillion (66)
3. St. Thomas More (72)
4. SF Christian (78)
5. Beresford (85)
-1. Alec Atwood (Beresford)-16:07.84
Girls Team Standings
1. Custer (50)
2. Hill City (63)
3. Chamberlain (68)
4. St. Thomas More (89)
5. Lennox (129)
-1. Ella Byers (Chamberlain)-18:22.78
State B Meet
Boys Team Standings
1. James Valley Christian (44)
2. Warner (44)
3. Newell (45)
4. Freeman Academy/Marion (54)
5. Lyman (55)
-1. Cody Larson (Warner)-16:32.14
Girls Team Standings
1. Deubrook (29)
2. Ipswich (43)
3. Newell (44)
4. Wall (54)
5. Kimball/White Lake (55)
-1. Jolie Dugan (Jones County)-19:12.63
H.S. CHEER & DANCE
STATE AA CHEER & DANCE MEET @ BRANDON
GRAND DANCE TEAM STANDINGS
1. Washington (293.83)
2. Brandon Valley (287.67)
3. Roosevelt (270.83)
4. Huron (269)
5. Yankton (254.33)
GRAND CHEER TEAM STANDINGS
1. O’Gorman (288.50)
2. Roosevelt (280)
3. Washington (278)
4. Brandon Valely (271)
5. Brookings (257.50)
College Volleyball
SMSU 3, Northern State 0
Sioux Falls 3, MSU Moorhead 0
Augustana 3, Mary 0
Dakota State 3, Mayville State 2
Bellevue 3, Presentation 0
Dordt 3, Mount Marty 0
Womens’ College Soccer
Saint Mary 6, Mount Marty 0
Hastings 4, Dordt 1
Dakota Wesleyan 2, Doane 1 (*Final in OT)
Morningside 1, Northwestern 0
Mens’ College Soccer
Hastings 4, Dordt 0
Doane 1, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Bellevue 10, Presentation 1
Morningside 1, Northwestern 0
H.S. Volleyball
Volleyball
O’Gorman 3, SF Christian 0
Aberdeen Central def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 27-25, 25-18, 25-14
Alliance Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Alliance, Neb. def. Crazy Horse, 25-1, 25-6
Alliance, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-2, 25-10
Little Wound def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-5
Sioux County, Neb. def. Crazy Horse, 25-13, 25-5
Sioux County, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-16
Pool B
Chadron, Neb. def. Oelrichs, 25-9, 25-14
Hyannis, Neb. def. Oelrichs, 25-18, 25-6
Yuma, Colo. def. Oelrichs, 25-10, 25-9
Seventh Place
Oelrichs def. Crazy Horse, 25-16, 25-20
Fifth Place
Hyannis, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-14, 25-20
East – West Invitational Tournament
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-18
Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-17
Harrisburg def. Sturgis, 25-18, 23-25, 25-10
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-21
Rapid City Central def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-22
Rapid City Central def. Harrisburg, 17-25, 25-20, 26-24
Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 25-14, 25-21
Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-21
Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24
Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-11
Yankton def. Sturgis, 25-19, 25-23
Yankton def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-13
Wolsey-Wessington Tournament
Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 25-20, 25-21
Leola/Frederick def. Centerville, 27-25, 25-9
Philip def. James Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-12
Philip def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-13, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-8
College Cross Country
Seminole Stampede
Women’s Team Standings
1. St. Ambrose (102)
2. Indiana Tech (127)
3. Northwestern (130)
21. Dakota Wesleyan (566)
Men’s Team Standings
1. Olivet Nazarene (53)
2. Saint Mary (73)
7. Northwestern (238)
13. Dakota State (302)