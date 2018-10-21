Scoreboard Saturday, October 20th

Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20TH, 2018

NHL

Wild 5, Tampa Bay 4 (*Final in SO)

USHL

Stampede 2, Madison 1

College Football

Northern Iowa 24, SDSU 9

Youngstown State 29, USD 17

Augustana 48, Mary 16

Sioux Falls 55, MSU-Moorhead 21 (*USF’s Watson Runs For School Record 320 Yards & Five Touchdowns)

SMSU 35, Northern State 7

Morningside 42, Northwestern 34

Midland 21, Dakota Wesleyan 14

Dordt 49, Jamestown 18

Presentation 44, Waldorf 38

Dakota State 28, Mayville State 19

Iowa 23, Maryland 0

Nebraska 53, Minnesota 28

H.S. CROSS COUNTRY

STATE AA MEET

Boys Team Standings

1. Lincoln (22)

2. RC Stevens (103)

3. Aberdeen (112)

4. Roosevelt (146)

5. Brandon Valley (157)

-1. Aaron Ryan (Aberdeen)-15:31.73

Girls Team Standings

1. Lincoln (68)

2. RC Central (84)

3. Brandon Valley (133)

4. O’Gorman (135)

5. Washington (153)

-1. Analise Levesque (Lincoln)-18:11.97

State A Meet

Boys Team Standings

1. Custer (60)

2. Vermillion (66)

3. St. Thomas More (72)

4. SF Christian (78)

5. Beresford (85)

-1. Alec Atwood (Beresford)-16:07.84

Girls Team Standings

1. Custer (50)

2. Hill City (63)

3. Chamberlain (68)

4. St. Thomas More (89)

5. Lennox (129)

-1. Ella Byers (Chamberlain)-18:22.78

State B Meet

Boys Team Standings

1. James Valley Christian (44)

2. Warner (44)

3. Newell (45)

4. Freeman Academy/Marion (54)

5. Lyman (55)

-1. Cody Larson (Warner)-16:32.14

Girls Team Standings

1. Deubrook (29)

2. Ipswich (43)

3. Newell (44)

4. Wall (54)

5. Kimball/White Lake (55)

-1. Jolie Dugan (Jones County)-19:12.63

H.S. CHEER & DANCE

STATE AA CHEER & DANCE MEET @ BRANDON

GRAND DANCE TEAM STANDINGS

1. Washington (293.83)

2. Brandon Valley (287.67)

3. Roosevelt (270.83)

4. Huron (269)

5. Yankton (254.33)

GRAND CHEER TEAM STANDINGS

1. O’Gorman (288.50)

2. Roosevelt (280)

3. Washington (278)

4. Brandon Valely (271)

5. Brookings (257.50)

College Volleyball

SMSU 3, Northern State 0

Sioux Falls 3, MSU Moorhead 0

Augustana 3, Mary 0

Dakota State 3, Mayville State 2

Bellevue 3, Presentation 0

Dordt 3, Mount Marty 0

Womens’ College Soccer

Saint Mary 6, Mount Marty 0

Hastings 4, Dordt 1

Dakota Wesleyan 2, Doane 1 (*Final in OT)

Morningside 1, Northwestern 0

Mens’ College Soccer

Hastings 4, Dordt 0

Doane 1, Dakota Wesleyan 0

Bellevue 10, Presentation 1

Morningside 1, Northwestern 0

H.S. Volleyball

Volleyball

O’Gorman 3, SF Christian 0

Aberdeen Central def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 27-25, 25-18, 25-14

Alliance Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Alliance, Neb. def. Crazy Horse, 25-1, 25-6

Alliance, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-2, 25-10

Little Wound def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-5

Sioux County, Neb. def. Crazy Horse, 25-13, 25-5

Sioux County, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-16

Pool B

Chadron, Neb. def. Oelrichs, 25-9, 25-14

Hyannis, Neb. def. Oelrichs, 25-18, 25-6

Yuma, Colo. def. Oelrichs, 25-10, 25-9

Seventh Place

Oelrichs def. Crazy Horse, 25-16, 25-20

Fifth Place

Hyannis, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-14, 25-20

East – West Invitational Tournament

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-18

Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-17

Harrisburg def. Sturgis, 25-18, 23-25, 25-10

Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-21

Rapid City Central def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-22

Rapid City Central def. Harrisburg, 17-25, 25-20, 26-24

Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 25-14, 25-21

Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-21

Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24

Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-11

Yankton def. Sturgis, 25-19, 25-23

Yankton def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-13

Wolsey-Wessington Tournament

Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 25-20, 25-21

Leola/Frederick def. Centerville, 27-25, 25-9

Philip def. James Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-12

Philip def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-13, 25-15

Wolsey-Wessington def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-15

Wolsey-Wessington def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-8

College Cross Country

Seminole Stampede

Women’s Team Standings

1. St. Ambrose (102)

2. Indiana Tech (127)

3. Northwestern (130)

21. Dakota Wesleyan (566)

Men’s Team Standings

1. Olivet Nazarene (53)

2. Saint Mary (73)

7. Northwestern (238)

13. Dakota State (302)