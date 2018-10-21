SDSU Clips Oral Roberts On Senior Day

Jacks Win Final Home Regular Season Match 1-0

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State women’s soccer took down Oral Roberts 1-0 on Sunday in a Senior Day win at Fishback Soccer Park.

After being honored before the contest alongside their senior teammates, Bianca Madonia and Annie Williams paired up in the 61st minute of action for the game’s lone score. After taking possession on the defensive half of the field, Williams sent a long ball towards the right corner for Madonia, who chased it down and lofted a shot over ORU’s keeper that deflected off the crossbar into the net.

The Jackrabbits improved to 11-5-1 (6-1 Summit League) with the victory, keeping pace with Denver at the top of The Summit League standings as the season enters its final week.

“I thought Oral Roberts was really good in the first half, and that put our team in a shell for a bit,” head coach Brock Thompson said. “I’m really proud of our team, and really our seniors, to collect themselves at halftime and play a really dominant second half.”

State had to overcome a sluggish start that saw ORU pressure early, but after withstanding the initial blitz the Jackrabbits came to life and controlled the momentum the rest of the way.

SDSU built a 15-3 advantage in shots over the course of the game, putting six attempts on goal. Carina McLennan logged 75 minutes in the midfield and led the Jacks with four shots, while Kyli Nelson, Leah Manuleleua, Hannah Evans and Williams recorded two shots each.

Maggie Smither turned in another shutout performance in her 29th career victory, finishing with one save.

Game Notes

Kyli Nelson, Kelsi Wipf, Madison Chapman, Hannah Evans, Annie Williams and Bianca Madonia were honored pregame for Senior Day.

Today’s win officially locked up a berth for South Dakota State into the 2018 Summit League Championships Nov. 1 and 3 in Brookings.

Maggie Smither has posted 10 shutouts this season between the pipes, one shy of SDSU’s single-season record (held by Nicole Inskeep and Kat Donovan).

Up Next

South Dakota State concludes the regular season Friday at North Dakota. Kickoff in Grand Forks, N.D. is set for 1 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics