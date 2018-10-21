The Taste of South Dakota

BROOKINGS, SD- South Dakota is known for its pheasants and pheasant hunting. A restaurant in Brookings has even made the bird it’s namesake.

Originally named “The Pheasant Cafe,” “Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge” is the city’s oldest full service restaurant. It opened in 1949, but the business didn’t quite live up to its name until 2011.

“You know our name has been the ‘Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge’ for quite some time, but we didn’t have any pheasant on the menu,” says General Manager and Head Chef Michael Johnson.

The owners say their business is a tribute to the beloved South Dakota bird, so there wasn’t a reason why it shouldn’t be on the menu.

Johnson says, “You know we have kind of a diverse menu, but we really try to offer things that highlight things on our menu that we feel are very South Dakota.”

The restaurant now offers pheasant salad sandwiches and wraps. The sandwich highlights a time in South Dakota during World War II.

“Some troops were fed pheasant salad sandwich when they were passing through the state in Aberdeen. So it’s sort of a historical dish that we thought reflected what South Dakota has to offer,” explains Johnson.

Without revealing too much, each meal contains the bird’s dark meat along with some apples, dried fruits, nuts, and olive oil to cut down some of the mayo. The sandwich on the menu even got some attention from a “high-profiled” television personality: Oprah Winfrey.

Johnson recalls, “O Magazine featured the pheasant salad sandwich. They were doing (kind of) ‘what to eat in each state’ kind of thing.”

Probably considered one of the toughest chef’s, Gordon Ramsay, also stepped into the restaurant about five years ago to try the state’s bird. This is a taste that truly represents all that is South Dakota.

The restaurant uses a local, specialty meat provider to get their pheasants along with other meat.