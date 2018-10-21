Tre Lounge Becomes Tre Ministries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-A former Sioux Falls restaurant and bar is being revamped into a new place for teens and young adults. Tre Lounge has been closed for around a year. It will soon open back up as Tre Ministries. A local youth minister felt there needed to be a place for teens and young adults to hangout in Sioux Falls. In this new space, people will be able to study, make friends and feel at home while celebrating their faith. The ministry will look very similar to the way Tre Lounge did, but instead of serving alcohol, they’ll have a coffee bar and serve root beer. Sunday was the kick off event to show the space off to the public, and people are excited for it to *officially open.

“I can’t wait to just be apart of this community and just meet other people. Meet, you know meet other adults that come here to meet us. It’s just a place to network and that’s what’s really exciting about this pace to me,” said Keanu Phumipraphat, an SDSU College Student.

Tre Ministries decided to keep “Tre” in their name, because the group felt it fit with their mission as a christian organization that uplifts the trinity. The ministry aims to help young people find faith. Pastors from surrounding churches will come in to share the gospel.

“That’s really our hope is that people will come here and get comfortable learning about their faith, talking about their faith and ready to serve and then go out and plug into a local church,” said Becky Blue, a Tre Ministries Board Member.

Tre Ministries officially opens on November 1st. It’s located near Augustana University off of West 33rd Street