Watson’s Historic Day Helps USF Slay Dragons

Record 320 Rushing Yards & Five Touchdowns Lead Cougars To 55-21 Win
Zach Borg,
MOORHEAD, MN  —  It’s no secret that Sioux Falls appears to have an All-American workhorse running back in Gabe Watson.

And yesterday he took it to another level in helping the Cougars slay the Dragons of MSU-Moorhead.  The junior carried 19 times for a school record 320 yards and rushed for five touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a 55-21 win at Moorhead.

In eight games this season Watson has run for 1,517 yards and 21 touchdowns.  Both of those totals lead all of Division Two.

Watson and the 5-3 Cougars host Upper Iowa on Saturday at 1.

