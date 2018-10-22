De-Stress Room Opens At University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The family of a University of Minnesota graduate who struggled with addiction has helped fund a wellness room in the Law School where students can de-stress without the distractions of technology or homework.

Brennan Gaeth graduated from the university’s law program in 2017. He’d struggled with addition and died last year after a relapse.

Gaeth’s family decided to fund the wellness room in his honor. The space includes couches, yoga mats, coloring materials, water painting, blankets and a therapy lamp.

Officials say the goal of the room is to give students an area where they can unwind and focus on themselves, instead of coursework.

Erin Keyes is the assistant dean of students for the Law School. She says the university wants to help students take care of themselves.