Former Sioux Center Teacher to Plead Guilty to Sexual Abuse Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A former Sioux Center, Iowa teacher charged with 140 count of various sexual abuse charges is expected to change his plea.

A hearing for 37-year-old Curtis Van Dam is scheduled for November 30th. State prosecutors originally charged Van Dam with 14 counts of sexual exploitation by a teacher, 72 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and 34 counts of lascivious conduct with a minor.

A judge sentenced the former Sioux Center Christian teacher in September to 15 years in prison after Van Dam pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child.