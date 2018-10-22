Fundraising close in South Dakota’s AG campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s attorney general candidates are close in fundraising, but Republican Jason Ravnsborg has reported significantly more cash on hand than Democratic candidate Randy Seiler.

State campaign finance reports show Ravnsborg raised roughly $155,000 through Oct. 17, while Seiler brought in nearly $150,000 through Oct. 21.

But Ravnsborg reported having more than $155,000 in the bank compared to Seiler’s roughly $62,000 campaign account balance.

The documents show Seiler spent about $146,000, including about $77,000 on advertising. That’s far above Ravnsborg’s roughly $63,000 in expenditures, of which about $29,000 have gone to advertising.

Ravnsborg, a lawyer and Army Reserve officer, is competing against Seiler, a former U.S. Attorney, to succeed outgoing GOP Attorney General Marty Jackley as the state’s chief lawyer and law enforcement officer.