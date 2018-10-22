Hayley Dotseth Leading Coyotes’ Pack

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

VERMILLION, S.D. — Outside hitter Hayley Dotseth may seem reserved, but she’s lethal on the volleyball court for the Coyotes.

“She’s just such a competitor. From the moment she walked on campus we didn’t really know what to expect from her. And I think her freshman year she came out and surprised a lot of people. I think even being a freshman she wanted to be very good. She was very eager to learn. She put the time in.” USD Head Volleyball Coach Leanne Williamson says.

Fast forward to her senior season. Dotseth has recorded more than 1,000 digs and kills, an accomplishment that proves how good she is despite her size.

“I’m kind of undersized as an outside so I have to do some crafty stuff sometimes. I try to really be able to see the defenses and still feel confident in being able to put the ball down.” USD Senior OH Hayley Dotseth says.

Dotseth led the team with 359 kills last year but the season ended in heartbreak. After being up 2-0, Oral Roberts came back and beat USD in the Summit League Tournament. The senior leader is using that experience in her final season to make a statement.

“Senior year always come with maybe a little bit more pressure. You kind of have everything to lose almost in a sense but I’ve always been a player that thrives under pressure. It’s something that I crave.” Hayley says.

Dotseth is leading the team again in kills averaging about four per set. Head coach Leanne Williamson says her knowledge of the game is what makes her such a threat.

“Really has played almost every game since she’s been here so she creates a lot of experience for us. What you see now is she knows the game so well so I think she’s hard to play against because she can hit every shot, she knows what defenses people are playing. She’s scrappy and that alone I think is a leadership quality within our team as well.” Williamson says.

And using that knowledge to lead the Coyotes in her last campaign.