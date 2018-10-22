J.J. Abrams, Katie McGrath give $100K for SD ethics measure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Filmmaker J.J. Abrams and executive Katie McGrath have donated $100,000 to a South Dakota government ethics constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

Campaign finance records show the couple, listing a California address, donated $50,000 each in October to campaign group Represent South Dakota. The ballot measure would tighten campaign finance and lobbying restrictions and create an independent ethics commission, among other provisions.

Abrams, director of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and McGrath are members of the cultural council of Represent.Us, a Massachusetts-based anti-corruption organization that’s funded the South Dakota measure.

Represent South Dakota last week also got help from actress Jennifer Lawrence, who appeared in an online video supporting the measure.

Initiative opponents have highlighted supporters’ out-of-state funding in the campaign. Additional South Dakota campaign finance reports are due Monday.