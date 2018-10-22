Mitchell Authorities Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

MITCHELL, S.D. – Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

It happened on Sunday, just after midnight at the I-90 Travel Center truck stop. Police say the suspect walked up to the victim next to a semi-truck, threatened him with handgun and demanded money.

They say the suspect got away with almost $200.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid 20’s, about 6’2″ and weighing about 180 pounds. He has a slender build, a goatee and hair down to his waist.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007.