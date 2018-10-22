Noem outraises Sutton in SD governor’s race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem is significantly outraising and outspending Democratic challenger Billie Sutton in the South Dakota governor’s race.

State pre-general election campaign finance reports filed Monday show Noem raised more than $2.2 million through Oct. 17, while Sutton brought in about $1.4 million. Noem reported spending about $2.7 million compared to Sutton’s roughly $1.6 million in expenditures.

Just weeks before Election Day, Sutton reported more than $640,000 in the bank. Noem had over $550,000 on hand. Both candidates have received thousands of dollars in additional donations since the pre-general reporting deadline.

Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy, says people are contributing, volunteering and taking part in politics like never before. Noem’s campaign didn’t immediately comment on the fundraising.