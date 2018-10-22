SD Secretary of State encourages voter registration

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s secretary of state is encouraging state residents to register to vote for the Nov. 6 election.

The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Monday. Voters are set to decide races for governor, U.S. House and state attorney general, not to mention other statewide offices and the Legislature. There are also five measures on the ballot.

Residents must fill out and sign a voter registration form and get it to their county auditor’s office.

Current registered voters can confirm their registration status at the Secretary of State’s office voter information portal , which also allows voters to look up their polling place and view a sample ballot.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says South Dakotans value their right to vote and appreciate the freedom to voice opinions at the ballot box.