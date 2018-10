Sioux Falls Christian Sweeps Lennox In Season Finale

Chargers Maintain #1 Ranking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The top-ranked Sioux Falls Chargers bounced from their five set weekend loss to AA #1 ranked O’Gorman by bouncing Lennox in the regular season finale on Monday night, sweeping the Orioles in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!