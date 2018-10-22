Sioux Falls Man Claims $100,000 Powerball Prize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has claimed a $100,000 Powerball prize, according to the South Dakota Lottery.

Sioux Falls resident Nicholas Rollings bought the ticket a the Gas Stop on 41st and Western Avenue. Rollings matched four of the five winning numbers, and the Powerball during Saturday’s drawing. He also doubled his prize by choosing the Power Play option.

Rollings says he plans to buy a new car and pay off some bills with his prize money. He encourages other lottery players to “just take a chance and dream a little.”

Like many of us, Rollings was enticed by the increasing Mega Millions prize over the weekend. The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1,60 billion and the Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is currently at $620 million.