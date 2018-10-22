Sioux Falls Recognizes World Polio Awareness Day at the Downtown Rotary

SIOUX FALLS, SD- “I always have a lot of little kids that will come up to me and say ‘what happened to your leg,’ ” says Polio Survivor Larry Toll.

October 22nd marks “World Polio Day.” Across the country, people are spreading awareness of the viral disease.

Toll explains, “Basically effects your neuro connections in your body.”

The disease causes muscle weakness and a loss of strength. For polio survivor, Larry Toll, he lost his leg.

“I have lost connection with the muscles in my leg. They’re there, but they’re atrophied and I can’t use them,” says Toll.

At the Rotary meeting on Monday, the group gathered to talk about ‘World Polio Awareness Day.” Polio has declined more than 99% across the globe. However, 1% or 22 cases of polio still are found today.

“As the world changes, we have to be more cognisant of things that are happening outside of our back door even outside of our country’s walls,” says Family Physician of CVS Health Dr. Paul Amundson.

Since the outbreaks in the fifties and sixties, vaccines for the virus have greatly improved.

Amundson says “The initial vaccinations that came out were an injected in act of polio vaccine. Now we’ve been able to develop an oral polio vaccine that’s been able to be (very much more) easily dispersed around the world.”

Larry talked to the Rotary about his struggles and triumphs with the disease. His message to the city is this disease can still happen to anyone

Toll implores, “Vaccinate your kids. Keep them healthy so they don’t have to put up with something like I do, which is wearing a leg brace all my life.”

Three countries that are still highly effected by polio are Nigeria, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Chief of Staff, Erica Beck proclaimed October 22nd as “World Polio Day” in Sioux Falls on behalf of Mayor Paul TenHaken.