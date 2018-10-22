Summit League Finds Stability In Sioux Falls & Along I-29 Corridor

First Basketball Media Day Held In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Ten years ago there was healthy skepticism that Sioux Falls would be able to host a Division One Conference Basketball Tournament.

Since then the Summit League Tournament has been so successful that the conference decided to move its offices to Sioux Falls.

The league held it’s first basketball media day at the downtown Holiday Inn today with coaches from all 18 men’s and women’s basketball teams attending, including South Dakota and South Dakota State, to preview the upcoming season.

It’s a sign of just how strong the league has become with the addition of North Dakota this year further stabilizing the conference along the I-29 corridor. That could also open the door for expansion with Augustana among the schools rumored to be interested in joining.

On the court, South Dakota State and South Dakota have been picked one and two in the men’s and women’s preseason polls.