USF’s Gabe Watson Leads All Of NCAA Football In Rushing

NSIC Offensive Player Of The Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Whether it’s the FBS, FCS, Division Two or Three, no player in the NCAA has more rushing yards than Sioux Falls’ Gabe Watson after going for more than 300 yards last weekend. Making it rather anti-climactic that he would be named the NSIC’s offensive player of the week.

Watson carried 19 times for a school record 320 yards and five touchdowns in the Cougars’ 55-21 win at MSU-Moorhead. With the performance Gabe now has run for 1,517 yards, the most at any level of NCAA college football. His 21 touchdowns are also tops in Division Two.

He’ll look to add to those totals on Saturday at Bob Young Field against Upper Iowa.