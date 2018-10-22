Voter Registration Just Closed in South Dakota. Here’s What’s Next.

CANTON, S.D. – It’s official. Time is up to register to vote in South Dakota. The deadline was 5 p.m. on Monday.

While some of us waited until the last minute to register, others have already cast their ballots.

As of Monday morning, 1,900 people voted early in the midterm election in Lincoln County. Voter registration may be up, but there’s a smaller percentage of absentee voters than there were in the last governor’s race.

“In ‘14 we had about 3,000 less voters, and we had more absentees,” said Lincoln County Auditor Marlene Sweeter.

Many early voters are retirees.

”We see generally more older people because they’re snowbirds,” said Sweeter, “They leave now to go to winter homes.”

The auditor has also noticed a trend of fewer voters self-identifying as republicans. Instead, more voters are opting to register as independents.

“The independent is definitely [growing],” said Sweeter. “The people don’t really want to be associated with a party.”

Most voters will give their stamp of approval to candidates on actual election day, November 6th.

The Lincoln County auditor is expecting about 55 percent of Lincoln county residents to vote. That would probably be a higher turnout if it was a presidential election.

In fact the county saw a 75 percent voter turnout in 2016, but only 52 percent in 2014.

One thing that’s new this year is this machine. It makes it easier for people will disabilities to vote. For example, someone with hearing difficulties can plug headphones into the machine and have their ballot read to them.

Registering to vote is a civic responsibility Tamara Thompson takes seriously.

“To me, it’s very important,” said Thompson. “The less people that vote, the less that you know somebody that should win is going to win.”

A common myth is that deceased voters can still impact an election. This isn’t true. If a person votes early but then dies before election day, their ballot is destroyed.