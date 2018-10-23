Authorities Investigating Potential School Threat Made By Tri-Valley Student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities in Tri-Valley are investigating a potential school threat made by a student on social media.

Officials say the student was removed and that the threat was not deemed credible. However, during the course of that investigation, authorities did discover the possibility of a handgun in a student vehicle.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm if a gun was found, but they do not believe there was s threat to students or staff.

The are also stressing that these are two unrelated incidents.

The Sheriff’s Office will be providing extra officers at the schools tomorrow.