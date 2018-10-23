Boy Scouts Collecting Food Donations for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls residents are being asked to leave non-perishable and canned food on their doorsteps overnight.

Area Boy Scout troops and Cub Scout packs will be going around town in the morning to collect the donations. All of the food will be dropped off at Feeding South Dakota, to stock the food pantry.

Most-needed items include canned soup, canned vegetables, canned fruit, pasta, rice and cereal.

Last year, the Scouting for Food drive collected nearly 12,000 pounds of food throughout Sioux Falls.