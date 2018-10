Daugaard, Thune, Rounds, Jackley Endorse Noem for Governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Noem picked up several endorsements on Tuesday from her Republican colleagues.

Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, Governor Dennis Daugaard and Attorney General Marty Jackley issued their support in a joint letter.

In it, they say “Kristi Noem has delivered results and she’ll deliver results again as Governor.”

Noem defeated Jackley in the May primary to win the Republican nomination.