Iowa governor candidates begin bus tours with 2 weeks left

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her challenger Democrat Fred Hubbell are taking to the road in the closing two weeks of the campaign.

Both candidates have announced bus tours.

Hubbell is rallying supporters Tuesday near the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines before departing on a first-day swing to Nevada, Ames, Cedar Rapids and DeWitt.

Reynolds plans to begin her tour on Wednesday in West Des Moines before traveling to Boone, Ames, Marshalltown and Iowa Falls the first day.

The most recent reports indicate Hubbell has set a fundraising record for an Iowa governor’s race.

Hubbell has raised nearly $18 million including $6.4 million of his own money. His total beat the previous record of nearly $10 million raised by former Gov. Terry Branstad in 2014.

Reynolds has raised nearly $12 million for the campaign.