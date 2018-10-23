Milwaukee Woman Arrested in Sioux Falls on Prostitution Charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing prostitution charges after Sioux Falls police responded to an ad she placed on the internet.

Quarnisha Johnson was booked into the Minnehaha County jail just after 11 p.m. last night. Street crimes officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department coordinated a meeting with Johnson at a northeast Sioux Falls hotel after responding to her ad. She was then arrested and booked into jail for prostitution.

“Obviously the arrest with theses is not to find and arrest prostitutes but to find those that are involved with human trafficking. There’s different things that they look for in these ads and so that’s why they look for different people at different times, but no evidence of any human trafficking this time,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Prostitution is misdemeanor charge in South Dakota, carrying a maximum of 30 days in jail.