New Sioux Falls High School Location Decision Expected November 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After weeks of anticipation, the Sioux Falls School District has provided a timeline about the location of the new high school.

As of right now, the school board will vote on the location on November 7th. The vote was originally planned for November 1st, but board members pushed back the date to make a more confident decision.

There are eight possible locations for the new high school. The board and the architectural team is spending time to evaluate each property.

Architects are currently asking students and teachers what their vision is for the new high school.

“One of the things that they talked about was openness and space. Not just a boxes. They wanted to be able to move around and have some latitude to work in groups and to be regrouped. Daylight, sunshine was another thing that they talked about,” said Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher.

The community of Sioux Falls passed the $190 million bond back in September.