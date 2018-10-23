Noem Prioritizing Crime Reduction & Education Reform

South Dakota's governor's race enters home stretch

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Over the next couple weeks, we’re taking a closer look at the candidates on the November ballot. Republican Kristi Noem has the chance to become the first female governor of South Dakota. But, history was already made this summer with a major campaign event. President Trump’s first visit to the state was largely to endorse Noem for governor. While much of her nearly-two-year-long campaign has been focused on listening to others, Noem reversed the roles with Trump and made her case to him.

“I think anytime a president visits South Dakota it’s a good day because certainly they see with their own eyes the people here who love this state,” Noem says.

“She’s strong, she’s nice, sometime she’s not so nice, but that’s only when it’s important for her constituents,” President Trump said of Noem during his visit to Sioux Falls September 7.

When asked about her one-on-one conversation with Trump that day, Noem says, “We talked about ethanol for almost 45 minutes that day, which I think led into a lot of his decision-making on this recent announcement that’s going to help our state economy incredibly.”

Agriculture is always top of mind in South Dakota, but it’s a concerning topic now-a-days amid the ongoing trade war with China. In addition to ag, Noem says major challenges facing the state include crime and involve education.

“How we’re preparing our kids to fill our workforce needs. We’ve got hundreds of empty jobs in this state that pay $25, $30 an hour and we want to know that our kids have the opportunity to know that those are available and have the skills to fill those types of jobs and stay close to home,” she says.

She adds, “Beyond that, everybody’s very concerned about growing crime and drug rates. We do have some of the higher rates in the region and we have to be innovative and intervene quicker so that we’re not paying the cost to families and the state by waiting until they’re imprisoned and have gone through a criminal situation and there has been violence perpetuated by an addictive situation.”

As the election nears, her message to voters is one of appreciation and opportunity.

“It’s been incredibly humbling to represent them in Washington the last eight years. This is an opportunity for South Dakota to really elect someone with a different type of experience than we’ve ever had in the governor’s office. I know how federal funds impact our state, how we can better utilize them, the money we’re leaving on the table today, my experience in state government and in business will help our economy grow and create new opportunities for our kids.”

If elected, Noem says her immediate plans include working to make high speed internet available throughout the state and getting classes that teach a wide variety of technical skills into middle schools and high schools.

Noem is running against Democrat Billie Sutton and Libertarian Kurt Evans.