O’Gorman Students Help SFPD in Peanut Butter Challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – More than 430 jars of peanut butter line the halls of O’Gorman High School today, on their way to the Feeding South Dakota pantry.

All of these jars, weighing about 671 pounds, were donated by O’Gorman students. They are trying to help the Sioux Falls Police Department win a contest against the Rapid City Police Department.

The two departments are competing to see who can collect the most peanut butter and jelly. The challenge started after west river authorities had a run-in with a peanut butter sandwich and decided to make the best of it.

“Started out of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich being thrown at a Box Elder Police Department car in Box Elder, South Dakota and decided to take a situation that could have been seen as a bad decision and turn it into a positive to gain some donations for Feeding South Dakota,” said Community Resource Officer Brady Lieuwen.

Those at Feeding South Dakota say a single jar of peanut butter or jelly can go a long way in feeding families.

“We serve in our food pantry here in Sioux Falls alone, we serve about 100 families everyday. So the peanut butter jar is very necessary to these families, it’s a good source of protein, its an easy snack and lunches for the kids, so it’s very helpful,” said Jennifer Stensaas with Feeding South Dakota.

Donations of peanut butter and jelly are being collected until next Monday. Jars can be dropped off at the law enforcement center downtown.