One Reason You May Be Struggling to Lose Weight

Sleep is not only important for your overall health, but also keeps you from these scale climbing habits
Carleen Wild,
With the return of Daylight Saving Time on November 4, 2018, there will be a lot of discussion about the importance of sleep and what it means to our overall health. One issue that doesn’t perhaps get as much attention as others when it comes to necessary shut-eye, is the need for sleep in the constant battle to lose weight. Getting adequate slumber each night is a critical factor when it comes to weight loss. Sanford Sports Science Dietitian, Lizzie Kasparek, explains why.

