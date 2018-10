Pipestone & Hills-Beaver Creek Roll In Minnesota Playoff Openers

Each Advance To Section Semifinals on Saturday

PIPESTONE & HILLS, MN — The road to the Prep Bowl and US Bank Stadium began in convincing fashion for the Pipestone Arrows and Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots on Tuesday night in the section playoff openers.

Pipestone hammered Windom 72-27 while Hills-Beaver Creek routed GHEA/Truman 54-8.

