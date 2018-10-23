Scoreboard Tuesday, October 23rd

Scores For Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23RD, 2018
H.S. Football
MN Section Playoffs
Hills-Beaver Creek 54, GHEC/Truman 8

Edgerton/Ellsworth 32, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 22

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 60, MACCRAY 6

Murray Co. Central 28, Adrian 0

New Ulm Cathedral 20, Wabasso 7

Minneota 55, Yellow Medicine East 15

Dawson-Boyd 48, Canby 7

Pipeston 72, Windom 27

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 32, Martin Co. West 6

St. Peter 40, Luverne 26

Tri-City United 54, Worthington 20

Jackson Co. Central 42, Sibley East 8

Marshall 48, New Ulm 7

H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

Aberdeen Christian def. Edmunds Central, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23

Avon def. Bon Homme, 25-12, 25-20, 25-10

Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-5, 25-16

Brookings def. Pierre, 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 25-21

Burke def. Lyman, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

Chester def. Arlington, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Lemmon, 25-17, 25-17, 26-28, 25-23

Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-11, 25-23, 25-11

Dell Rapids def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19

Deubrook def. Baltic, 25-17, 17-25, 25-11, 25-21

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 25-19, 25-15, 25-11

Faith def. Newell, 25-9, 25-9, 25-7

Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-11, 25-12, 25-8

Florence/Henry def. Iroquois, 25-11, 25-13, 25-21

Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21

Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 22-25, 29-27, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9

Hankinson, N.D. def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10

Irene-Wakonda def. Howard, 25-17, 25-23, 20-25, 22-25, 15-10

Lennox def. Canton, 26-28, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 15-5

Leola/Frederick def. Potter County, 25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 19-25, 15-13

Lower Brule def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11

Marty Indian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22

Milbank Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-11, 25-23, 25-16

Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18

Mitchell def. Huron, 25-22, 25-11, 25-21

Northwestern def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-6, 25-10, 25-4

Parker def. West Central, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16

Pine Ridge def. St. Francis Indian, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19

Platte-Geddes def. Ethan, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18

Rapid City Central def. Spearfish, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 26-24

Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9

Redfield/Doland def. Webster, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15

Sisseton def. Britton-Hecla, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23

Takini def. Wakpala, 25-17, 26-24, 25-17

Tea Area def. Yankton, 25-23, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20

Todd County def. Crow Creek, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12

Warner def. Langford, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-11, 25-17

Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20

Mitchell Christian Triangular
Freeman Academy/Marion def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 22-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-8

James Valley Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 26-28, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15

James Valley Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-14, 15-25, 25-12, 25-12

College Volleyball
Dordt 3, Northwestern 2

Dakota Wesleyan 3, Mount Marty 2

Men’s College Basketball
Exhibition
Northern State 103, Waldorf 66

