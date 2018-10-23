Scoreboard Tuesday, October 23rd
H.S. Football
MN Section Playoffs
Hills-Beaver Creek 54, GHEC/Truman 8
Edgerton/Ellsworth 32, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 22
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 60, MACCRAY 6
Murray Co. Central 28, Adrian 0
New Ulm Cathedral 20, Wabasso 7
Minneota 55, Yellow Medicine East 15
Dawson-Boyd 48, Canby 7
Pipeston 72, Windom 27
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 32, Martin Co. West 6
St. Peter 40, Luverne 26
Tri-City United 54, Worthington 20
Jackson Co. Central 42, Sibley East 8
Marshall 48, New Ulm 7
H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
Aberdeen Christian def. Edmunds Central, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23
Avon def. Bon Homme, 25-12, 25-20, 25-10
Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-5, 25-16
Brookings def. Pierre, 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 25-21
Burke def. Lyman, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16
Chester def. Arlington, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Lemmon, 25-17, 25-17, 26-28, 25-23
Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-11, 25-23, 25-11
Dell Rapids def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19
Deubrook def. Baltic, 25-17, 17-25, 25-11, 25-21
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 25-19, 25-15, 25-11
Faith def. Newell, 25-9, 25-9, 25-7
Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-11, 25-12, 25-8
Florence/Henry def. Iroquois, 25-11, 25-13, 25-21
Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21
Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 22-25, 29-27, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9
Hankinson, N.D. def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10
Irene-Wakonda def. Howard, 25-17, 25-23, 20-25, 22-25, 15-10
Lennox def. Canton, 26-28, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 15-5
Leola/Frederick def. Potter County, 25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 19-25, 15-13
Lower Brule def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11
Marty Indian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22
Milbank Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-11, 25-23, 25-16
Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18
Mitchell def. Huron, 25-22, 25-11, 25-21
Northwestern def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-6, 25-10, 25-4
Parker def. West Central, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16
Pine Ridge def. St. Francis Indian, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Ethan, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Rapid City Central def. Spearfish, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 26-24
Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9
Redfield/Doland def. Webster, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15
Sisseton def. Britton-Hecla, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23
Takini def. Wakpala, 25-17, 26-24, 25-17
Tea Area def. Yankton, 25-23, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20
Todd County def. Crow Creek, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12
Warner def. Langford, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-11, 25-17
Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20
Mitchell Christian Triangular
Freeman Academy/Marion def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 22-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-8
James Valley Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 26-28, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15
James Valley Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-14, 15-25, 25-12, 25-12
College Volleyball
Dordt 3, Northwestern 2
Dakota Wesleyan 3, Mount Marty 2
Men’s College Basketball
Exhibition
Northern State 103, Waldorf 66