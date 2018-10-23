Sioux Falls Middle School Takes Part in Red Ribbon Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign encouraging kids across the country to say no to drugs.

Patrick Henry Middle School is taking part in the campaign. Throughout the week, students can sign red ribbons showing that they will avoid drugs. There is also a different theme each day in order to get kids excited about the campaign.

Today’s theme was ‘don’t get mixed up with drugs’ in which kids mismatched their outfits. Counselors say ignoring the possibility their kids could become involved with drugs is the worst mistake parents can make.

“I know just in Sioux Falls alone the drug epidemic is huge. I think just teaching kids to stay away from that stuff, we can never not be more educated. You know, education is the key,” said school counselor Margi Orris.

A recent study shows almost 12% of 8th graders have smoked pot in the last year.