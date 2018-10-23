Summit League Looking Into Expansion For Tenth Member

Augustana A Potential Target

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The growth of the Summit League was on display during yesterday’s basketball media day.

And now that the conference has strong new headquarters after moving from Chicago Sioux Falls, it might start looking expand.

Of course there’s one school just down the road from the league’s new offices that might like to join in. There’s been talk that Augustana has been interested in making the jump to Division One since about the time they hired Josh Morton from Michigan State to be athletic director last April.

As per his policy, Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple wouldn’t comment specifically about Augustana, but did make it clear yesterday the league is looking into adding more members. With North Dakota coming in this season the Summit sits at nine teams, and getting the league to an even number of 10 would certainly be easier for scheduling and travel.

If Augustana were to make the move they would be ineligible for conference tournaments and postseason play for four years while re-classifying.