Tobacco industry gives $6.5M to oppose South Dakota tax hike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The tobacco industry has contributed roughly $6.5 million to oppose a ballot question that would increase South Dakota tobacco taxes to make state technical schools more affordable.

State campaign finance reports show the lobbying arms of the companies that make Marlboro and Camel cigarettes are funding the opposition campaign, South Dakotans Against Higher Taxes.

Altria Client Services contributed nearly $6.2 million in cash, loans and donated goods or services to the opposition campaign through Oct. 18. RAI Services Company has given more than $275,000 in cash and donated goods or services.

Voters on Nov. 6 will decide Initiated Measure 25, which would increase taxes on different tobacco products including a $1 hike per 20-cigarette pack. The state Legislative Research Council estimates it would raise about $25 million.

Supporters’ finance report wasn’t available Tuesday for review.