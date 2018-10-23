USDA Secretary Perdue Visiting South Dakota Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue is returning to South Dakota this week.

Perdue is scheduled to make three stops during his visit. He will tour the Poet ethanol plant, hold a roundtable in Chancellor, visit a farm, hold a town hall in Lennox, and participate in a pep rally and serve lunch at Brandon Valley intermediate school.

Noem, Thune and Rounds are expected to accompany the Secretary during the visit. Perdue’s visit trip comes nearly a year to the day that he visited with Ag producers in northeast South Dakota.