Body of Kimball Man Found in Missouri River

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) – Authorities a body found in the Missouri River is that of a Kimball man.

A passer-by saw the body in the water Monday afternoon and called police. The Daily Republic says authorities do not suspect that foul play was involved in the death of the 73-year-old man, who they say had an extensive medical history. But, an autopsy is being conducted.

The Chamberlain Police Department, Lyman County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Valley Ambulance all responded to the scene.