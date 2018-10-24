City of Sioux Falls Launches Snow Alert Text Message System

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls is launching a new snow alert text messaging system to keep residents up to date.

All you have to do its text “snow alert” to 888777. Alerts will be sent when snow emergencies are declared and only to people who have opted into the system.

Anyone enrolled in the city’s previous alert system will still receive text message alerts. The system is expected to expand in the spring with notifications like mosquito spraying and pool information.