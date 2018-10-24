Full Time Broadcast Network Technician

KDLT-TV
KDLT TV,
KDLT-TV (NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) is searching for a Full Time Broadcast Network Technician to join our team.  This is an entry-level position for someone with great computer skills that is interested in the television field.

 

Responsibilities:

  • Assist with maintaining all equipment within the entire studio and field operations
  • Assist in Master Control operations and to cover shifts as needed.
  • Assist in maintaining all systems for on-air broadcast and fix issues efficiently.
  • Assist in maintenance of station IT equipment.
    • Various Windows/Linux servers.
    • Firewalls, Routers, Switches, Access points, Cabling
    • Client computers; Windows, Mac-OS
    • Master control automation and playout
  • Directly support newscasts by being available for emergency troubleshooting and repairs.
  • Assists other engineers with transmitter and tower maintenance when needed.
  • Rotational on-call and being prepared to come in at all hours of the day including weekends
  • Assist with large projects collecting information and assisting with installation of new systems
  • Create and document Purchase Order records
  • Assist with building website, mobile site, and the web app

 

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

College degree in computer science or equivalent work experience preferred though not required, coupled with a passion for building a career in Television.

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or e-mail the Chief Engineer at streby@kdlt.com EOE

