Full Time Broadcast Network Technician

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV (NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) is searching for a Full Time Broadcast Network Technician to join our team. This is an entry-level position for someone with great computer skills that is interested in the television field.

Responsibilities:

Assist with maintaining all equipment within the entire studio and field operations

Assist in Master Control operations and to cover shifts as needed.

Assist in maintaining all systems for on-air broadcast and fix issues efficiently.

Assist in maintenance of station IT equipment. Various Windows/Linux servers. Firewalls, Routers, Switches, Access points, Cabling Client computers; Windows, Mac-OS Master control automation and playout

Directly support newscasts by being available for emergency troubleshooting and repairs.

Assists other engineers with transmitter and tower maintenance when needed.

Rotational on-call and being prepared to come in at all hours of the day including weekends

Assist with large projects collecting information and assisting with installation of new systems

Create and document Purchase Order records

Assist with building website, mobile site, and the web app

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

College degree in computer science or equivalent work experience preferred though not required, coupled with a passion for building a career in Television.

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or e-mail the Chief Engineer at streby@kdlt.com EOE