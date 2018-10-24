Insights Into the Gubernatorial Race and What’s at Stake

Pundits for the GOP and South Dakota Dems offer perspective on the upcoming midterms

We are less than two weeks away from midterm elections and one race in South Dakota that is being closely watched nationwide, is the race for governor. The two major party candidates, specifically, look to be in a much tighter race than originally expected.

Executive Director of the State Democratic Party, Sam Parkinson, and County Chair and State Finance Director for the State Republican Party, Dave Roetman, offer their thoughts as to why, and remind voters, it’s not just a candidate on the ballot they’re voting for. Those who get elected on November 6th, they add, will be weighing in on some important issues that will affect South Dakotans on an every day basis moving forward.