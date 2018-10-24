Jackrabbit Offense Needs To Finish At Illinois State

State Struggling After Being Held Out Of The Endzone For First Time Since 2013

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take any offense heading into a game heavy with playoff implications at Illinois State on Saturday at noon.

The Jacks are coming off a 24-9 loss at Northern Iowa, dropping them back to an identical 2-2 league record with the RedBirds, meaning the loser of this week’s game can probably kiss their hopes of getting a seed and bye in the FCS playoffs goodbye.

For SDSU it’s all about converting scoring opportunities. Though they had plenty of chances at UNI, the Jacks settled for three field goals and failed to score a touchdown in a game for the first time since 2013.