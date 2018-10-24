Lorenzo Brown Returning To Storm In 2019

USF Alum Will Play Ninth Season For Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Storm are excited to announce the return of quarterback Lorenzo Brown for the 2019 season.

Brown (6’0, 205lbs) will be entering his ninth season with the Sioux Falls Storm. Lorenzo is the Storm’s all-time leader in rushing yards (2,648) and touchdowns (97). He also ranks third in Storm history in passing yards and touchdowns.

He is a versatile player both through the air and on the ground. During the 2018 season, Lorenzo completed 168 passes for 2,203 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also rushed 139 times for 607 yards earning 24 rushing touchdowns. Brown earned Second Team All-IFL honors in 2018.

“Lorenzo is coming off a very good season and still has room to grow,” said Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs. “We are fortunate and excited to have Zo back. His last 6 games of the season were some of the best football he has played in his career.”

-Release Courtesy SF Storm